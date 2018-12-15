Skindred are a metal band formed in Newport, Wales, in 1998. Their musical style mixes heavy metal, alternative rock, and reggae. The band also integrate elements of hardcore punk, dancehall, jungle, ska, hip hop, drum and bass, dubstep, and various other influences into their music. They are well known for their energetic and involving live performances, and have won several awards including "Best Live Band" at the 2011 UK Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards and the "Devotion Award" at the 2011 Kerrang! Awards.