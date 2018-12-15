Skindred
1998
Skindred Biography
Skindred are a metal band formed in Newport, Wales, in 1998. Their musical style mixes heavy metal, alternative rock, and reggae. The band also integrate elements of hardcore punk, dancehall, jungle, ska, hip hop, drum and bass, dubstep, and various other influences into their music. They are well known for their energetic and involving live performances, and have won several awards including "Best Live Band" at the 2011 UK Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards and the "Devotion Award" at the 2011 Kerrang! Awards.
16
May
2019
Skindred, Neck Deep, BC Camplight, Rachel K Collier, The Lovely Eggs, Boy Azooga, Islet, Martyn Joseph, Colorama, Art School Girlfriend, Murkage, Iris Gold, Kidsmoke, Denuo, I SEE RIVERS, Underline The Sky!, Seazoo, Dan Bettridge, Cow, Chew, Mondegreen, Sock, HMS Morris, Straight Jacket Legends, AF THE NAYSAYER, Chupa Cabra, Katie Mac, campfire social, Baby Brave, Connah Evans, Darren Eedens, Alffa, Matthew Frederick, Tallies, Little Folk, The Shudders, Gwilym, Jemma Roper, Ennio the Little Brother, Ani Glass, Gravves, Martyn Peters, Radio Rhydd, BAHR, Rebecca Hurn, Mountainface, Cynefin, Maines, Rosey Cale, Andy Hickie, Lewys, Zac White, Bryony Sier, CHROMA (UK), Glove (UK), Lucy Mayhew, Jack Found, Sustinere, Faded Strangers, Velvet Shakes, Elis Derby, HABITS (Wales), Gulls (UK), Red Telephone (UK), Namsaké, Aiden Keryn, Blind Wilkie McEnroe, MADI (UK), Chasing Shadows (UK), Korason, Killjoys UK, Quodega and THE UNDRCLASS
Unknown venue, Liverpool, UK
16
May
2019
Skindred
William Aston Hall, Liverpool, UK
14
Jun
2019
Skindred, The Smashing Pumpkins, Slipknot, Def Leppard, Tool, Rob Zombie, Slayer, Whitesnake, Die Antwoord, Slash, Lamb of God, Dream Theater, Trivium, Anthrax, Eagles of Death Metal, Underoath, Reel Big Fish, Opeth, Amon Amarth, Tesla, Our Last Night, The Amity Affliction, I Prevail, Whitechapel, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, State Champs, Starset, Zebrahead, Carcass, Blackberry Smoke, Delain, Royal Republic, The Interrupters, Power Trip, Jinjer, Man With a Mission, Alien Weaponry, nothing, nowhere., Black Futures, Underside, Riding the Low and Bad Flower
Donington Park, Derby, UK
Reading + Leeds: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4c84f/acts/a5j64f
Reading
2018-08-25T06:43:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06jfs1b.jpg
25
Aug
2018
Reading + Leeds: 2018
Reading
Reading + Leeds: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2xxj5/acts/abw4mb
Reading
2016-08-27T06:43:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0461zb9.jpg
27
Aug
2016
Reading + Leeds: 2016
Reading
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4
Reading
Leeds
2013-08-23T06:43:18
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
