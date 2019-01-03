Mary Jane LamondBorn 1960
Mary Jane Lamond
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1960
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/36e34fdb-0f19-4952-8416-50eee7c00677
Mary Jane Lamond Biography (Wikipedia)
Mary Jane Lamond (born 1960) is a Canadian Celtic folk musician who performs traditional Canadian Gaelic folk songs from Cape Breton Island. Her music combines traditional and contemporary material. Lamond is known as the vocalist on Ashley MacIsaac's 1995 hit single "Sleepy Maggie", and for her solo Top 40 hit "Horo Ghoid thu Nighean", the first single from her 1997 album Suas e!. Her 2012 collaboration with fiddler Wendy MacIsaac, Seinn, was named one of the top 10 folk and americana albums of 2012 by National Public Radio in the United States.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mary Jane Lamond Tracks
Sort by
An t-Alltan Dubh
Mary Jane Lamond
An t-Alltan Dubh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An t-Alltan Dubh
Last played on
Nach Till Thu Dhomhnaill? (Will You Not Return Donald?)
Mary Jane Lamond
Nach Till Thu Dhomhnaill? (Will You Not Return Donald?)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleepy Maggie / Puirt A Beul
Ashley MacIsaac
Sleepy Maggie / Puirt A Beul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleepy Maggie / Puirt A Beul
Last played on
Hoireann O Rathill Iu O
Mary Jane Lamond
Hoireann O Rathill Iu O
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hoireann O Rathill Iu O
Last played on
Yellow Coat: The Lass With The Yellowcoat / The Boys Of Ballinchalla / Angus The Winemaker
Mary Jane Lamond
Yellow Coat: The Lass With The Yellowcoat / The Boys Of Ballinchalla / Angus The Winemaker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Jewel of the Ocean (Seudan a' Chuain)
Mary Jane Lamond
The Jewel of the Ocean (Seudan a' Chuain)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Jewel of the Ocean (Seudan a' Chuain)
Last played on
Tha Mo Bhreacan-Sa Fo'n Dile
Mary Jane Lamond
Tha Mo Bhreacan-Sa Fo'n Dile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tha Mo Bhreacan-Sa Fo'n Dile
Last played on
Bog A' Lochain
Mary Jane Lamond
Bog A' Lochain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bog A' Lochain
Last played on
Dh'Olainn Deoch A Laimh Mo Ruin
Mary Jane Lamond
Dh'Olainn Deoch A Laimh Mo Ruin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dh'Olainn Deoch A Laimh Mo Ruin
Last played on
Horo Mo Nighean Donn Bhoidheach Nan Gormshuil Meallach
Mary Jane Lamond
Horo Mo Nighean Donn Bhoidheach Nan Gormshuil Meallach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rinn Mi Corr Is Naoi Mile
Mary Jane Lamond
Rinn Mi Corr Is Naoi Mile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rinn Mi Corr Is Naoi Mile
Last played on
Nighean Donn Nan Gobhar
Laurel MacDonald
Nighean Donn Nan Gobhar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nighean Donn Nan Gobhar
Last played on
Horo 'S Toigh Leam Fhin Thu
Mary Jane Lamond
Horo 'S Toigh Leam Fhin Thu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Horo 'S Toigh Leam Fhin Thu
Last played on
A Fhleasgaich Uasail
Mary Jane Lamond
A Fhleasgaich Uasail
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Fhleasgaich Uasail
Last played on
Angus Blaise: The Lisbon Nap / Callum Breagach / Strathspey For MJ....
Mary Jane Lamond
Angus Blaise: The Lisbon Nap / Callum Breagach / Strathspey For MJ....
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angus Blaise: The Lisbon Nap / Callum Breagach / Strathspey For MJ....
Last played on
Illean Àigh
Mary Jane Lamond
Illean Àigh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Illean Àigh
Last played on
TALADH NA BEINNE GUIRME/BLUE MOUNTAIN LULLABY (feat. Wendy MacIsaac)
Mary Jane Lamond
TALADH NA BEINNE GUIRME/BLUE MOUNTAIN LULLABY (feat. Wendy MacIsaac)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
TALADH NA BEINNE GUIRME/BLUE MOUNTAIN LULLABY (feat. Wendy MacIsaac)
Last played on
Mairi Bhan Dhail An Eas (Fair Mary from Daness)
Mary Jane Lamond
Mairi Bhan Dhail An Eas (Fair Mary from Daness)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seudan A' Chuain (Jewels Of The Ocean)
Mary Jane Lamond
Seudan A' Chuain (Jewels Of The Ocean)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seudan A' Chuain (Jewels Of The Ocean)
Last played on
Ho Ro Mo Chuid Chuideachd Thu
Mary Jane Lamond
Ho Ro Mo Chuid Chuideachd Thu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ho Ro Mo Chuid Chuideachd Thu
Last played on
Oran A' Phiognaig
Mary Jane Lamond
Oran A' Phiognaig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oran A' Phiognaig
Last played on
CHA TIG MOR MO BHEAN DHACHAIGH (feat. Wendy MacIsaac)
Mary Jane Lamond
CHA TIG MOR MO BHEAN DHACHAIGH (feat. Wendy MacIsaac)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
CHA TIG MOR MO BHEAN DHACHAIGH (feat. Wendy MacIsaac)
Last played on
Taladh Na Beinne Guirme
Mary Jane Lamond
Taladh Na Beinne Guirme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Taladh Na Beinne Guirme
Last played on
Mo Ghille Mor Foghain'each (Charles Street Reel)
Mary Jane Lamond
Mo Ghille Mor Foghain'each (Charles Street Reel)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Puirt-A-Beul: A Sheana Bhean Bhochd / Calum Crubach / Am Muilean Dubh
Mary Jane Lamond
Puirt-A-Beul: A Sheana Bhean Bhochd / Calum Crubach / Am Muilean Dubh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cagaran Gaolach
Mary Jane Lamond
Cagaran Gaolach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cagaran Gaolach
Last played on
Ghille Mor Foghain'each
Mary Jane Lamond
Ghille Mor Foghain'each
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ghille Mor Foghain'each
Last played on
Blar Inbhir Lochaidh (The Battle Of Inverlochy)
Mary Jane Lamond
Blar Inbhir Lochaidh (The Battle Of Inverlochy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thug Mi Gaol, Gaol, Gaol
Mary Jane Lamond
Thug Mi Gaol, Gaol, Gaol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thug Mi Gaol, Gaol, Gaol
Last played on
Oran A' Mheirlich
Mary Jane Lamond
Oran A' Mheirlich
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oran A' Mheirlich
Last played on
A Mhnathan A' Ghlinne Seo
Mary Jane Lamond
A Mhnathan A' Ghlinne Seo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Mhnathan A' Ghlinne Seo
Last played on
An Nochd Is Trom Tha Mo Cheum (Tonight My Step Is Heavy)
Mary Jane Lamond
An Nochd Is Trom Tha Mo Cheum (Tonight My Step Is Heavy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Sheana-Bhean Bhochd/Calum Crubach/Muilean
Mary Jane Lamond
A Sheana-Bhean Bhochd/Calum Crubach/Muilean
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Grey Haired Lady from Raasay (Cailleach Liath Ratharsaigh)
Mary Jane Lamond
The Grey Haired Lady from Raasay (Cailleach Liath Ratharsaigh)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mary Jane Lamond Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist