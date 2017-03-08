Clara SchumannBorn 13 September 1819. Died 20 May 1896
Clara Schumann (née Clara Josephine Wieck; 13 September 1819 – 20 May 1896) was a German musician and composer, considered one of the most distinguished composers and pianists of the Romantic era. She exerted her influence over a 61-year concert career, changing the format and repertoire of the piano recital, while also having composed a body of work including various piano concertos, chamber works, and choral pieces. She was married to composer Robert Schumann, and together they encouraged and maintained a close relationship with Johannes Brahms. She was the first to perform publicly any work by Brahms, notably the Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Handel. She was also an influential piano educator at the Hoch Conservatory in Frankfurt.
- Listen to the works and lives of Clara Schumann and Fanny Mendelssohnhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02kqb05.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02kqb05.jpg2015-03-02T09:34:00.000ZDonald Macleod investigates Clara Schumann and Fanny Mendelssohn's lives and works.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02l438h
