Alfreda Hodgson Born 7 June 1940. Died 6 April 1992
Alfreda Hodgson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1940-06-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/36df2cb1-459e-467c-a528-b13b6342ad0d
Standchen, D.920
Franz Schubert
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Coronation Ode
Edward Elgar
Voce di donna (from La Gioconda)
Amilcare Ponchielli
Missa brevis
Zoltán Kodály
St Matthew Passion, BWV 244 (end of Part 1)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
St Matthew Passion, BWV 244 (conclusion)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Scenes from Goethe's Faust, WoO3 [1844-53]; Scene 7 (conclusion)
Robert Schumann
Scenes from Goethe's Faust
Robert Schumann
Salve Regina in G minor Hob XXIIIb:2
Argo Chamber Orchestra, Joseph Haydn, Arleen Augér, Alfreda Hodgson, Anthony Rolfe Johnson, Gwynne Howell, John Birch, London Chamber Choir & László Heltay
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Coronation ode Op.44 vers. original 1902
Edward Elgar
Past BBC Events
Proms 1991: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewpq9r
Royal Albert Hall
1991-08-04T06:09:44
4
Aug
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1988: Prom 44
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edpv2m
Royal Albert Hall
1988-08-28T06:09:44
28
Aug
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 65
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqjd4f
Royal Albert Hall
1987-09-11T06:09:44
11
Sep
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 65
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1985: Prom 59
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg9bp6
Royal Albert Hall
1985-09-13T06:09:44
13
Sep
1985
Proms 1985: Prom 59
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1984: Prom 58
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed5gwh
Royal Albert Hall
1984-09-14T06:09:44
14
Sep
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 58
Royal Albert Hall
