Mike ScottThe Waterboys. Born 14 December 1958
Michael Scott (born 14 December 1958) is a Scottish singer, songwriter and musician. He is the founding member, lead singer, guitarist and songwriter of rock band The Waterboys. He has also produced two solo albums, Bring 'em All In and Still Burning. Scott is a vocalist, guitarist and pianist, and has played a large range of other instruments, including the bouzouki, drums, and Hammond organ on his albums. Scott is also a published writer, having released his autobiography, Adventures of a Waterboy, in 2012.
Having begun a musical career in the 1970s that has continued to this day, Scott has been making music professionally since the 1980s and is well known for his radical changes in music genres throughout what he refers to as his "allegedly unorthodox" career. Scott currently lives in Dublin, Ireland.
Mike Scott and legendary bassist David Hood talk Waterboys and Muscle Shoals with Mark
Mike Scott from The Waterboys chats to Radcliffe and Maconie
Mike Scott and Steve Wickham - Mad as the Mist and Snow
Mike Scott and Steve Wickham - Saints and Angels
Mike Scott and Steve Wickham - I Miss The Road
Fan unaware she featured in romantic Waterboys song
