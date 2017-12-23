The Geezinslaw Brothers, also known as The Geezinslaws, is an Austin, Texas-based country music comedy duo consisting of Sammy Allred and Dewayne "Son" Smith. They have been performing for more than 50 years and released numerous recordings over a 40+ year span from 1963 to 2005.

The group started as The Geezinslaw Brothers in the 1950s. They once opened for Elvis Presley and were regulars on the Louisiana Hayride radio show.

In 1961, Arthur Godfrey invited them on his show, giving the duo their big break. They landed a record deal with Columbia Records and released their debut album The Kooky World of the Geezinslaw Brothers in 1963. They moved to New York City and changed record labels to Capitol Records, where they recorded four more albums between 1966 and 1969. The duo made the country Top 100 three times during their stint with Capitol, but never cracked the Top 40.

The Geezinslaw Brothers made guest appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show, The Jackie Gleason Show and Hootenanny (U.S. TV series) and toured with Roger Miller and Perry Como. They became regulars on Ralph Emery's radio program Pop! Goes the Country. In 1986, they appeared on Nashville Now, another show hosted by Ralph Emery. They also made guest appearances on "The Jimmy Dean Show", an hour long country variety show.