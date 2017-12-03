Tamela Jean Mann (née Johnson) (born June 9, 1966) is an American gospel singer, and actress.

Mann began her career as a singer with the gospel group Kirk Franklin and the Family. She was a featured soloist on several tracks while with Franklin's group, including "Don't Take Your Joy Away", "Now Behold the Lamb", and "Lean on Me", the latter of which also included Mary J. Blige, Crystal Lewis, R. Kelly, and Bono. She released her debut studio album in 2005. Her third studio album, Best Days was certified Gold by the RIAA, and lead single "Take Me to the King" was huge commercial success, and well as received Grammy Award for Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance nomination.

Mann is known for her role as Cora in Tyler Perry's plays, including I Can Do Bad All By Myself, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Madea's Family Reunion, Madea's Class Reunion, Meet the Browns, and What's Done in the Dark. Mann has appeared in movies including Diary of a Mad Black Woman and Madea's Big Happy Family. She recorded some songs on the soundtrack for Diary of a Mad Black Woman, including participating in the song "Father (Can You Hear Me)".