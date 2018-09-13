Jim LeaBorn 14 June 1949
Jim Lea
1949-06-14
Jim Lea Biography (Wikipedia)
James Whild Lea (born 14 June 1949) is an English musician, most notable for playing bass guitar, keyboards, piano, violin, and guitar, and singing backing vocals in Slade from their inception until 1992, and for co-writing most of their songs.
Jim Lea Tracks
Lost In Space
Lost In Space
The Smile Of Elvis
The Smile Of Elvis
Megadrive
Megadrive
All Coming Back To Me Now
All Coming Back To Me Now
Far Far Away (Live)
Far Far Away (Live)
Heaven Can Wait (For Those Who Pray)
Heaven Can Wait (For Those Who Pray)
Go Out In Style
Go Out In Style
Am I The Greatest Now?
Am I The Greatest Now?
