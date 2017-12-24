Fred GwynneBorn 10 July 1926. Died 2 July 1993
Fred Gwynne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1926-07-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/36c51c5e-6cef-4c47-b434-2002affaabb4
Fred Gwynne Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick Hubbard Gwynne (July 10, 1926 – July 2, 1993) was an American actor, artist and author. Gwynne was best known for his roles in the 1960s sitcoms Car 54, Where Are You? and as Herman Munster in The Munsters, as well as his later roles in The Cotton Club, Pet Sematary and My Cousin Vinny.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fred Gwynne Tracks
Sort by
Pine Cones & Holly Berries
Laurence Naismith
Pine Cones & Holly Berries
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pine Cones & Holly Berries
Last played on
Pine Cones and Holly Berries/It's Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas
Laurence Naismith
Pine Cones and Holly Berries/It's Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist