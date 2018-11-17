London VoicesFormed 1973
London Voices is a London-based choral ensemble founded by Terry Edwards in 1973. In its early years, it also incorporated the London Opera Chorus and London Sinfonietta Voices and Chorus. In 2004, Ben Parry (musician), became Co-Director of the ensemble. Ben is also Director of the National Youth Choirs of Great Britain and Assistant Director or Music at King's College, Cambridge. London Voices has been involved in many performances, recordings of operas and CD and film soundtracks, including The Hobbit (film series), Hunger Games, the prequel trilogy of Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings (film series) and Harry Potter (film series) series, The Iron Lady, Enemy at the Gates, La traviata, and The Passion of the Christ. They have recorded with such diverse artists as Luciano Pavarotti, Dave Brubeck, Paul McCartney and Queen and have performed in concert venues all over the world, including London, Aldeburgh, Paris, New York, Shanghai and Lucerne.
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001) - Hedwig's Theme
The Lord is my Shepherd
Legend of Zelda (1986) - Suite
Rikadla (Nonsense Nursery Rhymes) - excerpt
Lord of the Rings (Rivendell)
Symphony no 3
Sinfonia
Wrong Note Rag (Wonderful Town)
A White House Cantata - The Grand Old Party
A White House Cantata - The President Jefferson Sunday Luncheon Party March
Brindisi (La traviata)
Lord of the Rings: RETURN OF THE KING (2003): "Shieldmaiden of Rohan"
The Mission (1986): On Earth as it is in Heaven
Oberto, Conte Di San Bonifacio - Act II Quartet
Quintet in C major, D 956 (Adagio)
Sex Bomb
Vedi le fosche..! (Il Trovatore, Act 2)
Il Trovatore (Anvil Chorus)
Whistle While You Work (Snow White)
Suor Angelica - Nel silenzio di quei raccoglimenti ..... senza mamma o bimbo,
Suor Angelica - opening Ave Maria
The Immortal (Proms 2017)
Nessun Dorma! (Turandot, Act III)
Come, come! No time for lamentation (Samson)
Le grand macabre: Finale, Passacaglia
On Earth as it is in Heaven (The Mission)
Missa Hilarious
Pachelbel Canon Mash Up
Lux Aeterna
DRY YOUR TEARS AFRICA
Home Alone - Somewhere In My Memory
Hymn to the fallen
Ariodante - Dopo notte atra e funest
A Survivor from Warsaw Op 46
Open Spaces II
Chamber Concerto for 13 Instruments
Maleficent (2014) - The Queen Of Faerieland
El Nino: La Anunciacion; For with God no thing shall be impossible
Requiem - Kyrie
For Ever from 'Everyone's Gone to the Rapture'
Star Wars - Revenge of the Sith (2005) - A New Home and End Credits
Star Wars - The Phantom Menace (1999) - Duel of Fates
Finding The Pattern
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 65: Stravinsky, Ravel & Berio
Proms 2018: Prom 51: Strauss, Wagner & Per Nørgård
Proms 2017: Prom 17: Tchaikovsky’s Pathétique
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night with Rainer Hersch
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Rugby World Cup 2015
