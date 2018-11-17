London Voices is a London-based choral ensemble founded by Terry Edwards in 1973. In its early years, it also incorporated the London Opera Chorus and London Sinfonietta Voices and Chorus. In 2004, Ben Parry (musician), became Co-Director of the ensemble. Ben is also Director of the National Youth Choirs of Great Britain and Assistant Director or Music at King's College, Cambridge. London Voices has been involved in many performances, recordings of operas and CD and film soundtracks, including The Hobbit (film series), Hunger Games, the prequel trilogy of Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings (film series) and Harry Potter (film series) series, The Iron Lady, Enemy at the Gates, La traviata, and The Passion of the Christ. They have recorded with such diverse artists as Luciano Pavarotti, Dave Brubeck, Paul McCartney and Queen and have performed in concert venues all over the world, including London, Aldeburgh, Paris, New York, Shanghai and Lucerne.