I Dream is a British children's musical television comedy programme aimed at and mostly about teenagers, which aired in 2004 (see 2004 in television). It was set at an esteemed performing arts college near Barcelona, Spain, and focuses on 13 teenagers who are invited to enrol at the college, Avalon Heights, over the summer. All eight members of the pop group S Club 8 star in the show alongside five other young actors and actresses and Hollywood film actor Christopher Lloyd.

I Dream has the members of S Club 8 playing supposedly exaggerated versions of themselves, albeit with identical names to their real life counterparts. Each episode of the show includes several (usually two or more) songs and dance numbers involving both members and non-members of the band. Cast member George Wood called the show "a modern day Fame".

The lead production company was 19 Television, a subsidiary of the corporation 19 Management, which is owned by the show's executive producer, Simon Fuller. The first episode of I Dream aired on Wednesday 22 September 2004 on BBC One. From the week of 23 November episodes were aired on Thursday instead of Wednesday, and the thirteenth and final episode aired on 16 December and featured Laila Rouass. Reruns of the show in the UK were broadcast on the CBBC Channel.