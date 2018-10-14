Simón DíazVenezuelan music legend. Born 8 August 1928. Died 19 February 2014
Simón Díaz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1928-08-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/36be047b-c4f2-443f-90b8-0453d6eaa339
Simón Díaz Biography (Wikipedia)
Simón Narciso Díaz Márquez (August 8, 1928 – February 19, 2014) was a Venezuelan singer and Grammy Award-winning composer of EBV music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Simón Díaz Tracks
Sort by
Caballo viejo
Juan Diego Flórez
Caballo viejo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mx04w.jpglink
Caballo viejo
Last played on
Caballo Viejo
Traditional Venezuelan, Simón Díaz & Ensemble
Caballo Viejo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Caballo Viejo
Composer
Ensemble
Last played on
Tonada de Luna Llena (Billy Caso Edit)
Simón Díaz
Tonada de Luna Llena (Billy Caso Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Garcita
Simón Díaz
Garcita
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Garcita
Last played on
Sabana
Simón Díaz
Sabana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sabana
Last played on
Caballo Viejo
Simón Díaz
Caballo Viejo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Caballo Viejo
Last played on
El Negro Y El Blanco
Leo Blanco
El Negro Y El Blanco
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
El Negro Y El Blanco
Last played on
Caballo Viejo (pasaje llanero)
Simón Díaz
Caballo Viejo (pasaje llanero)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Caballo Viejo (pasaje llanero)
Last played on
Tonada de Luna Llena
Simón Díaz
Tonada de Luna Llena
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tonada de Luna Llena
Last played on
Simón Díaz Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist