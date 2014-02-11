ConanUK doom. Formed 2006
Conan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/36bceadf-9a98-4f1c-b730-3edebb02e774
Conan Biography (Wikipedia)
Conan are a British doom metal band from Liverpool, England whose style is characterised by a heavily distorted and downtuned sound. It has been described as "caveman battle doom".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Conan Tracks
Sort by
Foehammer
Conan
Foehammer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Foehammer
Last played on
Battle In The Swamp
Conan
Battle In The Swamp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Upcoming Events
19
Jul
2019
Conan, Mushroomhead, Flotsam and Jetsam, Kingdom of Giants, Jinjer, TRC, Byzantine, Mage, Lawnmower Deth, The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing, Bloodshot Dawn, Witchsorrow, The Amorettes, Unzucht, Wars, Death Remains, Idiom, Sulpher, Lotus Eater, Esprit D'Air, Primitai, the Bad Flowers, Black Orchid Empire, Collibus, Kane'd, This Is Turin, Sisters Of Suffocation, Those Damn Crows, The King Lot, The Rocket Dolls, Seething Akira, The Black Bullets, Wretched Soul, Krysthla, Dishonour the Crown, Ryders Creed, Septekh, Repulsive Vision, Sertraline, The Mighty Wraith, Valafar, Awakening Hyperia, Blood Oath, Ghost of Machines, Ethyrfield, Mortishead, Memoriam (Metal), Tomorrow is lost, Midnight Prophecy and Dawn of Anubis
Quarrydowns, Cheltenham, UK
Conan Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist