King Chiaullee are a Celtic music band from the Isle of Man. The band met while at school together in 1994, and have since performed at numerous festivals throughout the UK, Europe, and in the United States.

The group has five members:

King Chiaullee combine Manx, Scottish and Irish traditional music with original tunes penned by band members, to form an infectious and unique blend of contemporary Celtic music.

The band have produced three studio albums, Baase Cooil Stroo (2000), Reel:Ode (2003) and Nish! (2006) (see iTunes), and have also contributed to numerous compilation albums.

In 2008 the group performed at Festival Interceltique de Lorient in Brittany and, competing in the festival's band competition, went on to win first prize - the Trophée Cidrerie des Terroirs. This led to performances in Milan and at Italy's renowned Celtica festival.

The band is currently preparing for a performance at the 2010 Celtic Connections festival in Glasgow.