Eivind GrovenBorn 8 October 1901. Died 8 February 1977
Eivind Groven Biography (Wikipedia)
Eivind Groven (8 October 1901 – 8 February 1977) was a Norwegian microtonal composer and music-theorist. He was from traditional region of Vest-Telemark and had a background in the folk music of the area.
Margjit Hjukse, Op.48
Margjit Hjukse, Op.48
Margjit Hjukse, Op.48
Hjalarljod Overture, Op 38
Hjalarljod Overture, Op 38
Hjalarljod Overture, Op 38
Hjalarljod Overture, Op 38
Hjalarljod Overture, Op 38
Hjalarljod Overture, Op 38
