The Katanas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/36ba0951-e6a2-44f6-8225-8139b2f48d2f
The Katanas Performances & Interviews
- The Katanas join Mistajam in the studiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01c5jb8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01c5jb8.jpg2013-07-01T17:00:00.000ZSister duo The Katanas catch up with Mistajam in the studio to talk about their latest music and playing at Glastonbury Festival.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01c5jc0
The Katanas join Mistajam in the studio
The Katanas Tracks
Sort by
Winter Wonderland (Cover)
The Katanas
Winter Wonderland (Cover)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Redbone
The Katanas
Redbone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Redbone
Last played on
Paradise
The Katanas
Paradise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paradise
Last played on
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
The Katanas
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Winter Wonderland
The Katanas
Winter Wonderland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Winter Wonderland
Last played on
Hope (BBC Introducing in Manchester & BBC Radio 1xtra Live Nov 2017)
The Katanas
Hope (BBC Introducing in Manchester & BBC Radio 1xtra Live Nov 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chained
The Katanas
Chained
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chained
Last played on
Chained (live from the BBC Introducing stage at Glastonbury 2013)
The Katanas
Chained (live from the BBC Introducing stage at Glastonbury 2013)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Winter Wonderland (recorded for BBC Introducing in Manchester Dec 2013)
The Katanas
Winter Wonderland (recorded for BBC Introducing in Manchester Dec 2013)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tonight
The Katanas
Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tonight
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej58q9/acts/a8w38g
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-30T06:36:21
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01c43kp.jpg
30
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Latest The Katanas News
The Katanas Links
Back to artist