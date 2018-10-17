Ian MunroAustralian pianist. Born 1963
Ian Munro
1963
Ian Munro Biography (Wikipedia)
Ian Munro (born 1963) is an Australian pianist, composer, writer and music educator. His career has taken him to over 30 countries in Europe, Asia, North America and Australasia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ian Munro Tracks
Fever Dream
Ian Munro
Fever Dream
Fever Dream
Last played on
Stress
Hydraulix, Oski & Ian Munro
Stress
Stress
Last played on
Right Now (feat. Yuneer Gainz)
Ian Munro
Right Now (feat. Yuneer Gainz)
Right Now (feat. Yuneer Gainz)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Piano Concerto No.2 (4th movement)
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Piano Concerto No.2 (4th movement)
Piano Concerto No.2 (4th movement)
Last played on
Riot Call (Ian Munro Remix) (feat. Nevve)
QUIX
Riot Call (Ian Munro Remix) (feat. Nevve)
Riot Call (Ian Munro Remix) (feat. Nevve)
Performer
Featured Artist
Last played on
Purple Lamborghini (QUIX & Ian Munro Remix)
Skrillex
Purple Lamborghini (QUIX & Ian Munro Remix)
Purple Lamborghini (QUIX & Ian Munro Remix)
Last played on
Suite No.4 for Two Pianos Op.62
Anton Stepanovich Arensky
Suite No.4 for Two Pianos Op.62
Suite No.4 for Two Pianos Op.62
Last played on
Work It (Dreamer x Ian Munro edit)
Missy Elliott
Work It (Dreamer x Ian Munro edit)
Work It (Dreamer x Ian Munro edit)
Last played on
Anthem
Ian Munro
Anthem
Anthem
Performer
Last played on
Squad
Ian Munro
Squad
Squad
Last played on
Quintet Op.15 for piano and strings
Ian Munro
Quintet Op.15 for piano and strings
Quintet Op.15 for piano and strings
Last played on
Piano Trio No. 2 'Book of Lullabies' (2013 Premiere)
Ian Munro
Piano Trio No. 2 'Book of Lullabies' (2013 Premiere)
Piano Trio No. 2 'Book of Lullabies' (2013 Premiere)
Last played on
Cold Feet (Ian Munro Retwerk)
Mac Miller
Cold Feet (Ian Munro Retwerk)
Cold Feet (Ian Munro Retwerk)
Last played on
Three Pieces for violin and piano (Arabesque, Carnavalesque)
Arthur Benjamin
Three Pieces for violin and piano (Arabesque, Carnavalesque)
Three Pieces for violin and piano (Arabesque, Carnavalesque)
Last played on
