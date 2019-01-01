H-BlockxFormed 1990
H-Blockx is a rock band founded in Münster, Germany in 1991. After the success of their debut album in 1994, Time to Move, the band received a nomination for Best Breakthrough Artist at the 1995 MTV Europe Music Awards. In 1999, the World Wrestling Federation contacted them to record a song, "Oh Hell Yeah", for wrestler Stone Cold Steve Austin, and their song "Countdown to Insanity" appears in the European version of the 2007 video game Rock Band. Between 1994 and 2012, H-Blockx released seven studio albums.
