Hip Hop PantsulaSouth African artist. Born 14 September 1980. Died 24 October 2018
Jabulani Tsambo (14 September 1980 – 24 October 2018), better known by his stage name Hip Hop Pantsula, later shortened to HHP, was a South African Motswako rapper (Motswakolista) who performed in several languages, mostly in Setswana.
