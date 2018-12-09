Chita RiveraBorn 23 January 1933
Chita Rivera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1933-01-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/36b32b1d-f729-4d7a-a630-04befbb9589a
Chita Rivera Biography (Wikipedia)
Chita Rivera (born January 23, 1933) is an American actress, dancer, and singer best known for her roles in musical theatre. She is the first Hispanic woman and the first Latino American to receive a Kennedy Center Honors award (December 2002). She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chita Rivera Tracks
Sort by
Tonight (Quintet)
Larry Kert
Tonight (Quintet)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tonight (Quintet)
Last played on
America
Chita Rivera
America
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
America
Last played on
Ten Cents A Dance
Chita Rivera
Ten Cents A Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ten Cents A Dance
Last played on
Old Devil Moon
Chita Rivera
Old Devil Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Devil Moon
Last played on
Get Me To The Church On Time
Chita Rivera
Get Me To The Church On Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Me To The Church On Time
Last played on
Chief Cook And Bottle Washer
Chita Rivera
Chief Cook And Bottle Washer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
America
Chita Rivera
America
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
America
Last played on
Wallflower
Chita Rivera
Wallflower
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfrw.jpglink
Wallflower
Last played on
America (West Side Story)
Leonard Bernstein
America (West Side Story)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
America (West Side Story)
Last played on
Tonight (Quintet & Chorus)
Chita Rivera
Tonight (Quintet & Chorus)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tonight (Quintet & Chorus)
Last played on
Her Name Is Aurora
Brent Carver
Her Name Is Aurora
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Her Name Is Aurora
Last played on
A Boy Like That/I Have A Love
Carol Lawrence
A Boy Like That/I Have A Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Boy Like That/I Have A Love
Last played on
Tonight
Larry Kert
Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tonight
Last played on
The Apple Doesn't Fall
Liza Minnelli
The Apple Doesn't Fall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfrw.jpglink
The Apple Doesn't Fall
Last played on
We Can Make It
Chita Rivera
We Can Make It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Can Make It
Last played on
Kiss Of The Spider Woman
Chita Rivera
Kiss Of The Spider Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kiss Of The Spider Woman
Last played on
Tonight (Quintet)
Larry Kert
Tonight (Quintet)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tonight (Quintet)
Last played on
Gimmelove
Chita Rivera
Gimmelove
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gimmelove
Performer
Last played on
An English Teacher
Chita Rivera
An English Teacher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An English Teacher
Last played on
What Did I Ever See In Him? (feat. Susan Watson)
Chita Rivera
What Did I Ever See In Him? (feat. Susan Watson)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Did I Ever See In Him? (feat. Susan Watson)
Last played on
Love and Love Alone
Chita Rivera
Love and Love Alone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Do Miracles
Kirsti Carnahan
I Do Miracles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Do Miracles
Last played on
The Apple Doesn’t Fall (Very Far From the Tree)
Liza Minnelli
The Apple Doesn’t Fall (Very Far From the Tree)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfrw.jpglink
The Apple Doesn’t Fall (Very Far From the Tree)
Last played on
Love Look Away
Chita Rivera
Love Look Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Look Away
Last played on
Her Name Is Aurora
Brent Carver
Her Name Is Aurora
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Her Name Is Aurora
Last played on
Where You Are
Chita Rivera
Where You Are
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where You Are
Last played on
Hit The Road To Dreamland
Chita Rivera
Hit The Road To Dreamland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hit The Road To Dreamland
Last played on
The Lady's In Love With You
Chita Rivera
The Lady's In Love With You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lady's In Love With You
Last played on
The Surrey With The Fringe On Top
Chita Rivera
The Surrey With The Fringe On Top
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Class
Chita Rivera
Class
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Class
Last played on
All That Jazz
Chita Rivera
All That Jazz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All That Jazz
Last played on
Playlists featuring Chita Rivera
Chita Rivera Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist