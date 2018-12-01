Jamie DonnellyBorn 1947
Jamie Donnelly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1947
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/36b23660-83ba-4b06-ba59-5d21613e9985
Jamie Donnelly Biography (Wikipedia)
Jamie Donnelly (born May 8, 1947) is an American actress.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jamie Donnelly Tracks
Sort by
Feels Like Home
Jamie Donnelly
Feels Like Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feels Like Home
Last played on
Drinking With Dolly
Jamie Donnelly
Drinking With Dolly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drinking With Dolly
Last played on
Suds in The Bucket
Jamie Donnelly
Suds in The Bucket
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suds in The Bucket
Last played on
Jamie Donnelly Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist