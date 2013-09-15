CressidaUK early 70's prog rock band. Formed 1969
Cressida
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/36b1ac7c-8cd9-4c38-b0e9-53972b3e6bec
Cressida Biography (Wikipedia)
Cressida was a British progressive rock band, best known for its mellow, symphonic sound. Originally known as Charge, the band was active from 1968 to 1970, and recorded two albums for Vertigo.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cressida Tracks
Sort by
Tomorrow Is A Whole New Day
Cressida
Tomorrow Is A Whole New Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Depression
Cressida
Depression
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Depression
Last played on
Cressida Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist