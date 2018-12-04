Soyeon Kate LeeBorn 1979
Soyeon Kate Lee
1979
Soyeon Kate Lee Biography
Soyeon Kate Lee (이소연, born 1979) is a Korean-American classical pianist, who currently lives in New York, US.
Keyboard Sonata in A Major, Kk.268
Domenico Scarlatti
Keyboard Sonata in A Major, Kk.268
Keyboard Sonata in A Major, Kk.268
