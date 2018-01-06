Cosmo JarvisBorn 1 September 1989
Harrison Cosmo Krikoryan Jarvis (born 1 September 1989), better known by his stage name Cosmo Jarvis, is an American-born English actor, singer-songwriter, musician, and filmmaker of Armenian descent. In early 2008, he signed to indie label Wall of Sound, and his debut album Humasyouhitch/Sonofabitch was released on 16 November 2009. His first official single "She's Got You" received airplay on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 2 as well as being amongst NME's "10 Tracks You Have to Hear This Week".
In 2015, he auditioned and was cast to portray the character of Sebastian in William Oldroyd's debut feature film Lady Macbeth (2016).
Cosmo Jarvis Tracks
Please (Don't Leave Me In Love)
Cosmo Jarvis
Please (Don't Leave Me In Love)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wt.jpglink
We're Not As Good As We Used To be
Cosmo Jarvis
We're Not As Good As We Used To be
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wt.jpglink
Gay Pirates (Radio Edit)
Cosmo Jarvis
Gay Pirates (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wt.jpglink
Gay Pirates (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Thinkin' Bout Sumthin
Cosmo Jarvis
Thinkin' Bout Sumthin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wt.jpglink
They Don't Build Hearts Like They Used To
Cosmo Jarvis
They Don't Build Hearts Like They Used To
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wt.jpglink
Sure As Hell Not Jesus
Cosmo Jarvis
Sure As Hell Not Jesus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wt.jpglink
Sure As Hell Not Jesus
Last played on
Gay Pirates
Cosmo Jarvis
Gay Pirates
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wt.jpglink
Gay Pirates
Last played on
Love This
Cosmo Jarvis
Love This
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wt.jpglink
Love This
Last played on
Tell Me Who To Be
Cosmo Jarvis
Tell Me Who To Be
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wt.jpglink
Tell Me Who To Be
Last played on
Crazy Screwed Up Lady
Cosmo Jarvis
Crazy Screwed Up Lady
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wt.jpglink
Crazy Screwed Up Lady
Last played on
Train Downtown
Cosmo Jarvis
Train Downtown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wt.jpglink
Train Downtown
Last played on
Problems (Clip)
Cosmo Jarvis
Problems (Clip)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wt.jpglink
Problems (Clip)
Last played on
She's Got You
Cosmo Jarvis
She's Got You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wt.jpglink
She's Got You
Last played on
Love This (Radio Edit)
Cosmo Jarvis
Love This (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wt.jpglink
Love This (Radio Edit)
Last played on
