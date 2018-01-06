Harrison Cosmo Krikoryan Jarvis (born 1 September 1989), better known by his stage name Cosmo Jarvis, is an American-born English actor, singer-songwriter, musician, and filmmaker of Armenian descent. In early 2008, he signed to indie label Wall of Sound, and his debut album Humasyouhitch/Sonofabitch was released on 16 November 2009. His first official single "She's Got You" received airplay on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 2 as well as being amongst NME's "10 Tracks You Have to Hear This Week".

In 2015, he auditioned and was cast to portray the character of Sebastian in William Oldroyd's debut feature film Lady Macbeth (2016).