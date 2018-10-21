Emmanuel Andrews Samini (born 22 December 1981 in Accra, Ghana), known by his stage name Samini (formerly as Batman Samini), is a Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall recording artiste from Wa, Ghana. His genre of music is a melodious mixture of highlife, dancehall, reggae and hip-hop. He terms his brand of music as the "African dancehall". He signed his first record deal with Ashanti International. Samini started his own record label after he left the aforementioned label.

Samini has released Six studio albums, with all being highly successful on the commercial market. Samini's success and recognition began when his first single, Linda, was released and subsequently appearing on other successful singles by other artistes.