Ted TaylorBorn 16 February 1934. Died 2 October 1987
Ted Taylor
Ted Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
Theodore Taylor (February 16, 1934 – October 23, 1987) was an American R&B and soul singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ted Taylor Tracks
Somebody's Always Trying
Ted Taylor
Somebody's Always Trying
Ghetto Disco
Ted Taylor
Ghetto Disco
Ghetto Disco
Miss You So
Ted Taylor
Miss You So
Miss You So
Stay Away From My Baby
Ted Taylor
Stay Away From My Baby
Stay Away From My Baby
Little Red Rooster
Ted Taylor
Little Red Rooster
Little Red Rooster
(Love Is Like) A Ramblin' Rose
Ted Taylor
(Love Is Like) A Ramblin' Rose
I'll Release You
Ted Taylor
I'll Release You
I'll Release You
Ghetto Disco (T.K.Disco
Ted Taylor
Ghetto Disco (T.K.Disco
Ghetto Disco (T.K.Disco
Something Strange Is Going On In My House
Ted Taylor
Something Strange Is Going On In My House
Feed the Flame
Ted Taylor
Feed the Flame
Feed the Flame
Call The House Doctor
Ted Taylor
Call The House Doctor
Farewell
Ted Taylor
Farewell
Farewell
I'll Be Here
Ted Taylor
I'll Be Here
I'll Be Here
Can't Take No More
Ted Taylor
Can't Take No More
Can't Take No More
Saint James Infirmary
Ted Taylor
Saint James Infirmary
Saint James Infirmary
Help The Bear
Ted Taylor
Help The Bear
Help The Bear
You Give Me Nothing To Go On
Ted Taylor
You Give Me Nothing To Go On
You Give Me Nothing To Go On
How's Your Love Life Baby
Ted Taylor
How's Your Love Life Baby
How's Your Love Life Baby
Too Late
Ted Taylor
Too Late
Too Late
Cats Eyes
Ted Taylor
Cats Eyes
Cats Eyes
