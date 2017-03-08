Sam CoomesBorn 1964
Sam Coomes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1964
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/36a1dddb-41b3-4ab7-bc1e-973540a9e2eb
Sam Coomes Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel J. Coomes (born 1964) is an American musician, and one-half of the Portland-area indie band Quasi, along with his ex-wife, drummer Janet Weiss. Coomes was also a member of the mid-1980s underground pop band The Donner Party and replaced Brandt Peterson as the bassist for the 1990s Portland indie rock band, Heatmiser, playing on their final studio album, Mic City Sons.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sam Coomes Tracks
Sort by
Stride on - Live
Sam Coomes
Stride on - Live
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stride on - Live
Last played on
Stride On
Sam Coomes
Stride On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stride On
Last played on
Back to artist