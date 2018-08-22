Kevin SharpCountry singer. Born 10 December 1970. Died 19 April 2014
Kevin Sharp
1970-12-10
Kevin Sharp Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Grant Sharp (December 10, 1970 – April 19, 2014) was an American country music singer, author, and motivational speaker. Sharp came on the country music scene in 1996 with his first single "Nobody Knows", which topped the Billboard country chart for four weeks. The same year, Sharp released his first album, Measure of a Man.
Having survived a rare form of bone cancer in his teenage years, Sharp became actively involved in the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He wrote an inspirational book about his life and his fight with cancer, and occasionally toured the United States as a motivational speaker.
Kevin Sharp Tracks
Nobody Knows
Kevin Sharp
Nobody Knows
Nobody Knows
Somebody's baby
Kevin Sharp
Somebody's baby
Somebody's baby
Let Me Rock You To Sleep
Kevin Sharp
Let Me Rock You To Sleep
Let Me Rock You To Sleep
Love At The End of The Road
Kevin Sharp
Love At The End of The Road
