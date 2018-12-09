The Show StoppersFormed 1967. Disbanded 1972
1967
The Showstoppers (alternatively The Show Stoppers) was a four-piece African American vocal soul group formed in Philadelphia about 1967. They are best remembered for their 1967 hit, "Ain't Nothin' But a Houseparty", which was the debut release on three record labels: Showtime Records, Heritage Records, and Beacon Records.
