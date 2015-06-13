Brigadier AmbroseFormed 1 January 2007
Brigadier Ambrose are an alternative pop band from Chatham, England. After releasing a series of digital only singles, the band released their debut and only album to date Fuzzo in early 2010 through their own Brigadier Records (distributed by Nova/Universal). Fuzzo was entered into the Mercury Music Prize for 2010. The band were then inactive for several years, until regrouping in early 2015, with the single Jambon Dandy released in June 2015. The band also performed at the Homespun festival in July 2015 - their first live show since 2008.
Jambon Dandy
Brigadier Ambrose
Jambon Dandy
Jambon Dandy
Mind Reel
Brigadier Ambrose
Mind Reel
Mind Reel
