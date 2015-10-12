Enuff Z'Nuff (a pronunciation respelling of "enough's enough"), is an American rock band from Blue Island, Illinois. Founded by singer Donnie Vie and bassist Chip Z'Nuff, this Chicago area band is best known for their charting singles "Fly High Michelle" and "New Thing".

Enuff Z'Nuff has continually recorded and toured throughout their career of more than 30 years, releasing 14 studio albums and a total of 22 CDs to date. Their songs have been recorded by several other musicians, some of which include Paul Gilbert, the Tuesdays, the Wildhearts, and Nelson. The group has appeared on MTV, Howard Stern and David Letterman. In addition to their independent label releases, their music has been released on the major labels Atco Records and Arista Records.