Nikki Nelson (born January 3, 1969 in La Mesa, California) is an American country music singer. At the age of 7, her family moved to Topaz Lake, Nevada. In 1991, she replaced Paulette Carlson as lead vocalist for the band Highway 101, and their first album together was that year's Bing Bang Boom. She also sang lead vocals on the band's next album, 1993's The New Frontier.

Carlson returned to Highway 101 in 1995 for the album Reunited, and Nelson signed a solo recording deal with Columbia Records, Nashville. She released the single "Too Little Too Much" in 1997 and charted at No. 62 on the Hot Country Songs charts. Chrislynn Lee replaced Carlson after the Reunited album, and remained that band's lead vocalist until 2006, when Nelson rejoined.