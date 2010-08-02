Pat ThomasSinger/Songwriter from San Francisco. Born 6 April 1964
Pat Thomas
1964-04-06
Pat Thomas is a San Francisco-based musician, music journalist and producer of music reissues.
Let's Cool One
