The Rapture were a rock band from New York City, formed in 1998. The band's final line-up consisted of Luke Jenner (lead vocals, guitar), Vito Roccoforte (drums, percussion) and Gabriel Andruzzi (keyboards, bass, saxophone, cowbell). The band mixed influences from many genres including dance-punk, post-punk, acid house, disco, and electronica. They were forerunners of the post-punk revival during the early 2000s, as they mixed their early post-punk sound with electronic and dance elements.

The band began by releasing a mini-album, Mirror, in January 1999, under Gravity Records. Afterward, in 2001, the band signed to Sub Pop and released the EP Out of the Races and Onto the Tracks. The band released the song "House of Jealous Lovers" in 2002 under their new record label DFA Records. After a re-recorded re-release of the song, it peaked at number 27 on the UK Singles Chart in 2003 and later received critical acclaim from critics. Later that year, the band released their first full-length studio album, Echoes. Following a departure from DFA Records, the band released their second studio album, Pieces of the People We Love, in 2006 under Universal Records and Vertigo Records, featuring production from Danger Mouse, Paul Epworth, and Ewan Pearson.