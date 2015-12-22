Jack NorworthBorn 5 January 1879. Died 1 September 1959
Jack Norworth
1879-01-05
Jack Norworth Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Norworth (January 5, 1879 – September 1, 1959) was an American songwriter, singer and vaudeville performer.
Jack Norworth Tracks
Sister Susie is Marrying Tommy Atkins
