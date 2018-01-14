Born from Pain is a Dutch hardcore punk band from the Oostelijke Mijnstreek (as a part of the infamous M.O.C.) which formed in 1997. Since they formed they have achieved fame through energetic shows and grew out to become the international band they are today. They have toured in all of Europe, in the United States, Mexico and in Japan. They have shared stages with bands such as Hatebreed, Madball, Zero Mentality, Six Feet Under, Soulfly, Agnostic Front and Slayer. In March 2007, longtime frontman Che left the band due to personal reasons. He was temporarily replaced by Carl Schwartz, frontman of First Blood, and Scott Vogel from Terror. The band later found a full-time vocalist in Kevin Otto of German deathcore band 'End of Days'. But Otto struggled with his voice so he was replaced by bass player Rob Fransen. Andries Beckers of The Setup took over on bass. They are widely regarded as one of the premier European hardcore bands.[citation needed]