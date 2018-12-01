Clear LightFormed 1967. Disbanded 1968
Clear Light
1967
Clear Light Biography (Wikipedia)
Clear Light was an American psychedelic rock band that was formed in Los Angeles, California in 1966. The group released one studio album that was met with moderate national success before disbanding.
Clear Light Tracks
Black Roses
The Susan Years
