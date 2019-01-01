Miliza KorjusBorn 18 August 1909. Died 26 August 1980
Miliza Korjus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1909-08-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/36900dc2-b216-4963-bc91-ff42ddeb2bb5
Miliza Korjus Biography (Wikipedia)
Miliza Elizabeth Korjus [militsa] (August 18, c. 1905– August 26, 1980) was a Polish-born ethnic Estonian coloratura soprano opera singer, who later appeared in Hollywood films. Her birth year is uncertain and ranges from 1900 to 1912 according to various sources. She later became a naturalized United States citizen. She was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1938 for her performance in The Great Waltz.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Miliza Korjus Tracks
Sort by
Warum
Miliza Korjus
Warum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Warum
Last played on
Miliza Korjus Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist