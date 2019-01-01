Miliza Elizabeth Korjus [militsa] (August 18, c. 1905– August 26, 1980) was a Polish-born ethnic Estonian coloratura soprano opera singer, who later appeared in Hollywood films. Her birth year is uncertain and ranges from 1900 to 1912 according to various sources. She later became a naturalized United States citizen. She was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1938 for her performance in The Great Waltz.