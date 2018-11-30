Moyzesovo kvartetoFormed 1975
Moyzesovo kvarteto
1975
Moyzesovo kvarteto Biography (Wikipedia)
The Moyzes Quartet is a Slovakian string quartet. It was founded in 1975, and consists of Stanislav Mucha (first violin), Fratinšek Török (second violin), Alexander Lakatoš (viola) and Ján Slávik (cello).
The members of the quartet studied first at the Bratislava Academy of Music and Performing Arts, then at the Hochschule fur Musik und darstellende Kunst in Vienna. The quartet has made over 30 recordings, including works by Shostakovich, Dvořák, Smetana, and Slovak composers such as Jan Levoslav Bella, Alexander Moyzes and Eugen Suchon.
Moyzesovo kvarteto Tracks
Crisantemi (Chrysanthemums) for string quartet
Giacomo Puccini
...Lie Back (for quartet)
Jan Zach
Quartet No 17 4th Movt
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Moyzesovo kvarteto Links
