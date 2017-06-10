Michel van GoethemCounter-tenor
Michel van Goethem
Studi per l'intonazione del mare (Studies for tuning the sea)
Salvatore Sciarrino
Studi per l'intonazione del mare (Studies for tuning the sea)
Studi per l'intonazione del mare (Studies for tuning the sea)
Ensemble
Last played on
Se ben amano due cori, from Act II of Memet
Daniela Uccello, Camerata del Titano, Augusto Ciavatta, Giovanni Battista Sammartini & Michel van Goethem
Se ben amano due cori, from Act II of Memet
Se ben amano due cori, from Act II of Memet
Performer
Last played on
