Joana Zimmer
Joana Zimmer Biography (Wikipedia)
Joana Zimmer (born 27 October 1982; Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany) is a German pop music singer, often compared to Celine Dion or Barry Manilow. Zimmer is blind.
Joana Zimmer Tracks
I Believe
Joana Zimmer
I Believe
I Believe
I've Learned To Walk Alone
Joana Zimmer
I've Learned To Walk Alone
Joana Zimmer Links
