Roszetta JohnsonBorn 1942. Died 24 March 2011
Roszetta Johnson
1942
Roszetta Johnson (c 1942 – 24 March 2011), later Roszetta Johnson Scovil, was an American soul and gospel singer. She recorded for several labels during and after the 1960s, and was often credited as Rozetta Johnson. Her most successful record was "A Woman's Way", which reached the Billboard Hot 100 in 1970.
Who You Gonna Love (Your Woman Or Your Wife)
A Woman's Way
A Woman's Way
That Hurts
That Hurts
Can't You Just See Me
Can't You Just See Me
