The Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) is a Canadian orchestra based in Toronto, Ontario. Founded in 1922, the TSO gave regular concerts at Massey Hall until 1982, and since then has performed at Roy Thomson Hall. The TSO also manages the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra (TSYO). The TSO's most recent music director was Peter Oundjian, from 2004 to 2018. Sir Andrew Davis is currently the TSO's interim artistic director. Gustavo Gimeno was announced as Oundjian's successor on September 17, 2018, with a tenure beginning in the 2020-21 season.
La boutique fantasque (Valse lent)
Ottorino Respighi
Carol of the Bells; The Sleigh à la Russe'
Mykola Leontovych
Christmas Medley
Mel Tormé
Cantique de Noel
Adolphe Adam
Three Kings [from Persians lands afar]
Peter Cornelius, Ruth Watson Henderson, Ben Heppner, Toronto Children’s Chorus, Toronto Symphony Orchestra & Jean Ashworth Bartle
Composer
Scherzo in B flat major
Modest Mussorgsky
Ein Heldenleben [A Hero's life]
Richard Strauss
Overture from the Incidental music to König Stephan
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto no.1 in F sharp minor Op 1
Sergei Rachmaninov
Lemminkainen's Return (Lemminkainen Suite, Op 22)
Jean Sibelius
Trauermusik for viola and string orchestra
Paul Hindemith
Viennese Clock and Entrance of the Emperor and His Courtiers (from "Hary Janos")
Zoltán Kodály
Fantasia for piano, chorus and orchestra in C minor (Op.80)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Love Scene - from the opera 'Feuersnot' (Op.50)
Richard Strauss
Petite Suite 'Jeux d'enfants' (Trompette et tambour)
Georges Bizet
Scherz, Concerto Symphonique No.4, Op 102
Henry Litolff
Traumerei am Kamin: Symphonic interlude no.2 from Intermezzo (Op.72)
Richard Strauss
Le Carnaval romain overture Op 9
Hector Berlioz
Ewig einsam/Wenn du einst die Gauen from "Guntram" Op 25
Richard Strauss
Trio from Der Rosenkavalier Act III, final scene "Maria Theres ..."
Richard Strauss
Potpourri from the opera Die schweigsame Frau
Richard Strauss
Jeux d'enfants (Le bal)
Georges Bizet
La boutique fantasque (Galop)
Ottorino Respighi
Espana - rhapsody
Emmanuel Chabrier
Jeux d'enfants (Petite Suite) for orchestra
Georges Bizet
Sonata for double bass, continuo and strings
Henry Eccles
Serenade To Music For 4 Soloists, Chorus & Orchestra
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Vocalise (Op.34 No.14) for orchestra [orig for voice and piano]
Sergei Rachmaninov
Pomp And Circumstance
Toronto Symphony Orchestra
Jeux d'enfants (Petite suite) for orchestra; no.5; Le Bal (Galop)
Georges Bizet
Turangalila-symphonie (5th mvt: Joie du sang des etoiles)
Olivier Messaien, Toronto Symphony Orchestra & Seiji Ozawa
Carnival overture
Oskar Morawetz
