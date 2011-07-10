Tim Halperin (born May 27, 1987, in Omaha, Nebraska) is an American singer-songwriter. A piano player and vocalist, in 2007 he began performing and recording, and in 2010 his track "We Fight Back" became the theme song for Susan G. Komen for the Cure. He was a Top 24 American Idol contestant for season 10, and afterwards released his 2011 debut album, Rise and Fall, which peaked at no. 14 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart. The EP Under that Christmas Spell followed in 2012, and like all his albums since Rise and Fall was released on 24 Hour Distribution. Halperin's second album Heart Tells Your Head was released in February 2014 and peaked at No. 21 on the Heatseekers chart.

According to Allmusic, Halperin's style is "a soulful blend of modern and classic pop, which has been favorably compared to everyone from Jason Mraz and The Fray to Ben Folds and Coldplay."