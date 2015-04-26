Gladys Knight and the Saints Unified VoicesFormed 2002
2002
Biography (Wikipedia)
Saints Unified Voices (SUV) is a Grammy Award-winning American Gospel music choir based in the Las Vegas Valley of Southern Nevada. The Saints Unified Voices Foundation, the governing organization of the choir, is directed by a board of directors, which includes Gladys Knight.
Did You Know
