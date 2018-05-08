Andrew CronshawBorn 18 April 1949
Andrew Cronshaw
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqftj.jpg
1949-04-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/367ee618-92c8-4c0c-909d-0b2940b02864
Andrew Cronshaw Tracks
Sort by
Mhari Mhin Mheall-Shuileach
Andrew Cronshaw
Mhari Mhin Mheall-Shuileach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqftj.jpglink
Mhari Mhin Mheall-Shuileach
Last played on
Mhairi Mhin Mheall-Shuileach (Gentle Dark-Eyed Mary)
Andrew Cronshaw
Mhairi Mhin Mheall-Shuileach (Gentle Dark-Eyed Mary)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqftj.jpglink
The Broom-field Hill
Andrew Cronshaw
The Broom-field Hill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqftj.jpglink
The Broom-field Hill
Last played on
Ship in Distress
Andrew Cronshaw
Ship in Distress
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqftj.jpglink
Ship in Distress
Empty Places
Andrew Cronshaw
Empty Places
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqftj.jpglink
Empty Places
Andro and his cutty gun
Andrew Cronshaw
Andro and his cutty gun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqftj.jpglink
Andro and his cutty gun
The Shores Of Turkey
Andrew Cronshaw
The Shores Of Turkey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqftj.jpglink
The Shores Of Turkey
Last played on
No Trusting A Man
Andrew Cronshaw
No Trusting A Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqftj.jpglink
No Trusting A Man
Last played on
Chall Ò Ro Hi - There Are Deer On The Slope Of The Rolling Mist
Andrew Cronshaw
Chall Ò Ro Hi - There Are Deer On The Slope Of The Rolling Mist
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqftj.jpglink
Time to go 'Ome
Andrew Cronshaw
Time to go 'Ome
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqftj.jpglink
Time to go 'Ome
Last played on
Trad. arr. Cronshaw: Wasps In the Woodpile
Andrew Cronshaw
Trad. arr. Cronshaw: Wasps In the Woodpile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqftj.jpglink
Mhairi Mhin Mheal
Andrew Cronshaw
Mhairi Mhin Mheal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqftj.jpglink
Mhairi Mhin Mheal
Last played on
Cronshaw: Fujaruk
Andrew Cronshaw
Cronshaw: Fujaruk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqftj.jpglink
Cronshaw: Fujaruk
Last played on
Gentle Dark Eyed Mary
Andrew Cronshaw
Gentle Dark Eyed Mary
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqftj.jpglink
Gentle Dark Eyed Mary
Last played on
The Unbroken Surface of the Snow (edit)
Andrew Cronshaw
The Unbroken Surface of the Snow (edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqftj.jpglink
The Unbroken Surface of the Snow (edit)
Last played on
Fujareck
Andrew Cronshaw
Fujareck
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqftj.jpglink
Fujareck
Last played on
Abbots Bromley Horn Dance
Andrew Cronshaw
Abbots Bromley Horn Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqftj.jpglink
Abbots Bromley Horn Dance
Last played on
The Saratoga Hornpipe
Andrew Cronshaw
The Saratoga Hornpipe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqftj.jpglink
Lucy Wan
Andrew Cronshaw
Lucy Wan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqftj.jpglink
Lucy Wan
Last played on
The Colour of the Rose
Andrew Cronshaw
The Colour of the Rose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqftj.jpglink
The Wexford Carol
Andrew Cronshaw
The Wexford Carol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqftj.jpglink
The Wexford Carol
Last played on
The Blacksmith
Andrew Cronshaw
The Blacksmith
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqftj.jpglink
The Blacksmith
Last played on
Wasps In The Woodpile
Andrew Cronshaw
Wasps In The Woodpile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqftj.jpglink
Wasps In The Woodpile
Last played on
Andrew Cronshaw Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist