Danny RayBorn 1 February 1951
Danny Ray
1951-02-01
Danny Ray (born Dan Feinstein; February 1, 1951 in New York, United States) is an American tenor saxophonist, known for his sax style, evolved from early punk rock and R&B roots and is a long-time contributing artist to the New York City music scene. He's long been identified with the moniker, "Exploding Sax".
Ray is currently performing, touring and recording with New York singer, songwriter Jesse Malin (D Generation), in the Jesse Malin Band (One Little Indian Records). He also plays as a member of Mad Juana, with rock bassist Sami Yaffa (Hanoi Rocks, Jetboy, Demolition 23, New York Dolls), as well.
Intro and Give It Up Or Turn It A Loose (Live)
Danny Ray and James Brown
Intro and Give It Up Or Turn It A Loose (Live)
Intro and Give It Up Or Turn It A Loose (Live)
Last played on
Revolution Rock
Danny Ray
Revolution Rock
Revolution Rock
Last played on
Alba
Xaver, Flatdisk & Danny Ray
Alba
Alba
Rock Your Body (Max Vangeli Edit)
Danny Ray
Rock Your Body (Max Vangeli Edit)
Rock Your Body (Max Vangeli Edit)
Do It Again
Danny Ray
Do It Again
Do It Again
LOVE ME
Danny Ray
LOVE ME
LOVE ME
Last played on
Grim (feat. Danny Ray)
Max Vangeli
Grim (feat. Danny Ray)
Grim (feat. Danny Ray)
Last played on
