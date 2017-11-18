Danny Ray (born Dan Feinstein; February 1, 1951 in New York, United States) is an American tenor saxophonist, known for his sax style, evolved from early punk rock and R&B roots and is a long-time contributing artist to the New York City music scene. He's long been identified with the moniker, "Exploding Sax".

Ray is currently performing, touring and recording with New York singer, songwriter Jesse Malin (D Generation), in the Jesse Malin Band (One Little Indian Records). He also plays as a member of Mad Juana, with rock bassist Sami Yaffa (Hanoi Rocks, Jetboy, Demolition 23, New York Dolls), as well.