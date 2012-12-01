Tommy Potts (1912–1988) was an Irish fiddle player and composer from Dublin who gained iconic status in traditional Irish music circles for his virtuoso musicianship. His music has influences from jazz and classical music, making it a highly individualistic take on the Irish music tradition. Only one commercial recording of his playing was ever made.

Although Potts never received formal training, he was able to read and write music, giving his works structure and purposeful variation, rather than simply inventing them as he went along. One of the most notable aspects of Potts's style is the treatment of traditional Irish music as a creative art form rather than as music for dancing. This is particularly evident in his version of the hop jig "Top it Off", in which he deliberately adds occasional extra beats and slight pauses between phrases, taking away the rhythm needed for dance. The addition of occasional extra beats can also be found in the Donegal fiddle tradition, though it is rare, for instance in the playing of John Doherty.