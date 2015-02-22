Cryptic Fate is a bangladeshi heavy metal band formed in 1993 in Dhaka. They are one of the pioneers of bangladeshi metal. Since 1993, they have released 4 studio albums and several singles in mixed albums. The original lineup consists of singer Iresh Zaker, guitarists K. Sarfaraz Latifullah and Waheduzzaman Khan, bassist Chowdhury Fazle Shakib, drummer Farshed Mahmud.

Although, they started out as a heavy metal band, they became progressive metal in their second album. Their first studio album, Ends are Forever, was released in 1995. Their second studio album, শ্রেষ্ঠ, an album about the liberation war of Bangladesh, was released in 2001. In 2006, they released দানব, their third full-length effort. They released their fourth full length studio album নয় মাস in 2013.