Ph.D.80s UK synthpop group, hit "I Won't Let You Down". Formed 1981
Ph.D.
1981
Ph.D. Biography (Wikipedia)
Ph.D were a British group best known for their UK Top 10 hit "I Won't Let You Down" in April 1982, although the song had been a hit the previous year throughout Europe. The band took its name from the initial letters of its three founding members' surnames; Phillips, Hymas and Diamond. The name was written as Ph.D. so as to be a visual pun on the letters denoting the degree of the same name.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ph.D. Tracks
I Won't Let You Down
Ph.D.
I Won't Let You Down
I Won't Let You Down
I Won't Let You Down (snippet)
Ph.D.
I Won't Let You Down (snippet)
I Won't Let You Down (snippet)
Ph.D. Links
